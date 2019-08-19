Man fatally shot after opening fire on Los Angeles officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a gunman who opened fire on a patrol car was fatally shot by other officers.

No officers were injured in the shooting Sunday night in the El Sereno area.

Sgt. Barry Montgomery says the incident began when the patrol car came under fire while stopped at a red light.

The gunman then ran off with officers in pursuit.

The gunman and officers exchanged gunfire but the man continued to run until he encountered other officers and was shot.

The man died at a hospital.

Police say the motive for the attack is not known.