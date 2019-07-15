Man enters plea in killing of confidential drug informant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the killing of a confidential drug informant whose body was found by deer hunters.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that 33-year-old Steven Meredith, of Junction City, entered the plea Friday. His trial had been scheduled to start Monday.

Prosecutors said that Meredith killed 48-year-old Carrie Jones in October 2017 because he believed she would provide information about him in a drug case in which he was later convicted. Her body was found in rural Riley County.

Meredith's sentencing is set for Sept. 23. Assistant Riley County Attorney Kendra Lewison says the state agreed to seek a lesser sentence of 20 years in prison. Meredith will be allowed to ask for no less than 15 years.

