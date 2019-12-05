Man dies in central Kansas duplex fire

MARION, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly fire at a duplex in central Kansas.

Police in Marion say the west side of the duplex was fully engulfed in flames when officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Once the fire was under control, a man was found inside the structure.

The man wasn't immediately identified. The Kansas State Fire Marshal was contacted to help investigate the blaze.

Marion is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Wichita.