Man dies hours after being shot outside after-hours club

BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say a man died hours after he was found shot outside an after-hours club near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County detectives say officers and paramedics in the borough of Braddock were called to the Sahara Temple after-hours club shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. They learned that a 39-year-old man was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead shortly after noon Sunday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

County detectives said the victim was at the club with a male friend who got into “a minor verbal dispute" with a woman inside and left the club. Police say he walked to his car and texted the victim to see where he was, then heard gunshots.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to identify additional witnesses. Police asked anyone with information about the case to call investigators.