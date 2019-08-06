Man convicted of killing woman dies in Anamosa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted of killing a Grimes woman more than 20 years ago has died in prison.

The Iowa Corrections Department says 51-year-old Roger Sellers was pronounced dead Sunday morning in a hospice room at Anamosa State Penitentiary. He'd been housed there because of chronic illness. He was serving a life sentence.

Sellers shot to death 24-year-old Gina Ginn on Jan. 14, 1997. Ginn's boyfriend was Sellers' brother.