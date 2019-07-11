Aug. 30 sentencing set for man who killed Tempe fire captain

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurors who convicted a man of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Tempe fire captain during a 2018 altercation in Scottsdale have also found aggravating factors in the trial's other phase.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say an Aug. 30 sentencing is set for 22-year-old Hezron Parks.

He was convicted Wednesday in the killing of 34-year-old Kyle Brayer.

Parks also was found guilty of disorderly conduct, but jurors were unable to reach a verdict on aggravated assault charges.

Brayer was riding on the back of a golf cart in February 2018. He got off to confront the driver of a car that was closely following the golf cart.

According to police, Brayer was shot as he approached the other vehicle.

Parks testified that he fired in self-defense.