Man convicted in connection with hammer attack gets 1 year

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to a year in prison for his role in hammer attack.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Nester Rosa, of Vernon, was sentenced Friday.

He'd previously pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges including assault and criminal trespassing.

Police say Rosa and another man joined Gilberto Cordero in entering a home and assaulting a man with a hammer in April 2018.

Rosa and the second man admitted being present during the attack but denied involvement, saying they tried to stop Cordero.

Rosa originally faced up to 25 years in prison for a home invasion charge.

Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky said Rosa earned a lesser sentence through his behavior since then.

___

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com