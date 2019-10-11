Man charged with sending white powder to dating website CEO

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with sending threatening letters and white powder to the CEO of a dating website that had banned him has been sentenced to two years' probation.

Liam MacLeod, of Beverly, was sentenced Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say the 48-year-old MacLeod sent an envelope addressed to the CEO of OkCupid.com in September 2017 that was filled with white powder along with a letter that said: "Welcome to the wonderful world of ANTHRAX."

Prosecutors say the powder and substances found on subsequent threatening letters turned out to be nonhazardous.

Authorities say an OkCupid account believed to be MacLeod's was blacklisted because of site violations the day before the first letter was sent.

MacLeod pleaded guilty in June.

His public defender sought probation because he said MacLeod suffers from numerous physical and psychiatric ailments requiring substantial medical care.