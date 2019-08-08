Man charged with murder, rape to claim insanity defense

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The New Hampshire man charged with killing a food delivery driver in Massachusetts, raping a convenience store worker, and shooting two other women in 2017 will use an insanity defense at trial.

The Salem News reports that the lawyer for 23-year-old Brian Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire filed a formal notice on Wednesday, saying his client has a lack of criminal responsibility.

Brito is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Mohammedreza Sina Zangiband, during what police say started as a road rage incident in Lynn in March 2017. Zangiband was delivering food for a restaurant at the time

Authorities say the later the same he day he sexually assaulted the store worker in North Andover.

Brito pleaded not guilty to the charges.

