Man charged with murder in fatal beating of mother

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — A Maple Grove man is charged with murder after authorities say he fatally beat his 68-year-old mother and injured his father.

Forty-two-year-old Matthew Witt was charged Friday with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The complaint says when officers arrived to the lakeside house in Maple Grove on Wednesday night, Witt answered the door covered in blood and said: "Take me to jail. I did it."

Elizabeth Witt died at the scene. Seventy-one-year-old George Witt was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Star Tribune reports he was in stable condition Friday.

George Witt told police his son struggled with mental health issues and had been using meth.

The online court system was not working after hours Friday and it wasn't immediately clear if Witt had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

