Man charged with murder after remains found in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing a person they believe is a southwest Alabama teenager missing since 2008.

News outlets report 46-year-old Eldee George Henage is being charged with murder and corpse abuse after authorities found skeletal remains over the weekend in Wilmer, located near Mobile.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Henage told investigators he strangled a woman and buried her body behind his camper.

Investigators believe the remains they found are those of Nancy “Larie” Cowan, who was 19 when she reported missing in 2008. Investigators are awaiting positive identification.

Video from news outlets shows Henage saying “voices” and “12 years” when a reporter asked if he had anything he wanted to say while being taken to jail Monday.

It’s unclear whether Henage has a lawyer.