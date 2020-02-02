Man charged with murder after parking lot fight

BANGOR, Maine (AP) —

A Bangor man has been charged with murder after a fight in a parking lot.

Bangor police said they got a report early Saturday morning about a man who had sustained life-threatening injuries in a parking lot altercation. Demetrius Snow, of 25, of Bangor, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On Saturday afternoon, police arrested Rayshaun Moore, 34, and charged him with one count of knowing or intentional murder.

Moore was being held at the Penobscot County Jail. It was unknown Sunday whether he has an attorney.

An autopsy was set for Sunday.