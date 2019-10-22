Man charged with fatally stabbing wife held without bail

AYER, Mass. (AP) — A 62-year-old Massachusetts man charged with stabbing his wife 27 times has been held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder.

Prosecutors say Gregory Fairbairn stabbed 57-year-old Mary Fairbairn in their Groton home on Saturday evening then called police to report the killing.

The victim was found lying on a bed suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds. Police say her husband was still in possession of a pocket knife he used in the killing.

During Gregory Fairbairn's arraignment Monday, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation to determine if the defendant is competent to stand trial. Police say he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and hasn't taken his medicine in five months.

The suspect's attorney declined to comment on the case.