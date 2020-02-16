Man charged with drunken driving twice in one day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested 11 people on driving under the influence charges since Thursday, including a man who was pulled over twice on Valentine's Day, officials said.

Patrick Cahill, 61, of Warwick, was arrested shortly before 3 a.m. Friday and charged with driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, first offense. Police said they pulled him over while he was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Warwick.

Officials said Cahill pleaded no contest to the charge later in court later in the morning, but was pulled over again Friday night on Interstate 95 in East Greenwich and charged with DUI, second offense.

Cahill is being detained as a probation violator pending a court hearing on Monday, police said. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Col. James Manni, the state police superintendent, said impaired driving arrests on state roads have increased 157% since state police formed a traffic safety unit in November. Troopers in the unit have charged 109 motorists with driving under the influence to date.