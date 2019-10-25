Man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded motorist

OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with wounding a driver in a road-rage shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Jeremy Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say he was in the backseat of a vehicle on Oct. 19 when a "verbal altercation" with someone in another vehicle occurred as both vehicles were stopped at a light. Police say that as the driver of the other vehicle accelerated from the light, Lane fired several shots.

Police say the driver was struck in the arm and stopped at a restaurant for help. Bail for Lane was set at $100,000 cash-only.

