Man charged in Marshalltown slaying held on $1M bail

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with a fatal shooting in Marshalltown is being held on $1 million bail.

Marshall County court records say Mustafa Muhammad, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Muhammad.

In court Monday the judge scheduled a March 26 preliminary hearing for him.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responding to the report found a critically injured 27-year-old man. He died later at a Marshalltown hospital, police said. He's been identified as Blake Thomas, who lived in Marshalltown.

A 37-year-old woman also suffered a minor wound. She's been identified as a Marshalltown resident, Sarah DeSautels.