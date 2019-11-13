Man assaulted in downtown Fargo apartment dies

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man who was assaulted in a Fargo apartment building has died.

Authorities have identified the victim as 64-year-old Duane Darling. KFGO radio reports that officers were called to a northside apartment shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday and discovered Darling bleeding from the head. He died later at a local hospital.

Police say they have located a person of interest although the investigation remains open.

