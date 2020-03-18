Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Vermont

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Royalton that left one man dead and injured another.

Police on Wednesday said Francis Phelps, 29, of Royalton, was arrested following the shooting Tuesday at a home on Route 14.

Phelps was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in White River Junction on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Police said an autopsy on the victim, George Sun, 41, of Royalton, was taking place Wednesday. They said Dakota Fielder, 26, remained hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was in fair condition.

Police said Sun and Fielder were involved in a dispute with Phelps and another man, who was staying at the home.