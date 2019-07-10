Second victim in Portland fatal hit-and-run crash dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a second person hurt in a Portland hit-and run crash has died.

KOIN-TV reports the Monday crash killed 60-year-old Charlene Hauth. Relatives say Hauth's sister, Robin Macready, died at a hospital Tuesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 20-year-old Antonio Montgomery is accused of manslaughter, assault and other crimes in connection with the crash.

Police say Montgomery crashed the BMW he was driving into a Ford Focus Monday afternoon and sped away. Police say he then drove through a red light and collided with a Jeep carrying Hauth and Macready.

A resident says he later spotted Montgomery hiding in his pool and called police.

Court records show Montgomery was convicted in April on a felony fleeing charge and is currently accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.

