Man arrested after shooting death in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Barton County officials say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found shot to death in Great Bend.

The sheriff's office says officers responded Tuesday after shots were fired west of the Great Bend airport. Deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol found a 34-year-old man dead of several gunshot wounds.

Information about a possible suspect was shared with first responders. Firefighters returning from an accident later Tuesday saw the suspect's vehicle in Great Bend and called police.

The suspect, Nicholas Pethel, was arrested and booked into the Barton County jail on possible murder charges. He is being held on $1 million bond.

The name of the victim has not been released.