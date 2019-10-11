Man accused of youth center sex assault a no-show at hearing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A hearing for a former New Hampshire youth detention center counselor accused of raping a teenage boy in the 1990s has been canceled.

Jeffrey Buskey, of Boston, was charged in July with 56 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a teen at the Sununu Youth Services Center, then called the Youth Development Center.

He was due in court Friday for hearing on whether he hired a new lawyer after dismissing one who represented him earlier, but he didn't show up.

Another former counselor, Steven Murphy, of Danvers, Massachusetts, faces 26 sexual assault charges involving the same victim.

The allegations have prompted an investigation by the attorney general's office into whether other children were physically or sexually abused, and whether other laws were broken.