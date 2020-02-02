Man accused of stealing alcohol at golf tournament, fleeing

PHOENIX (AP) — A man accused of stealing alcohol at the Waste Management Phoenix Open fled from event workers, climbed a fence and jumped into a canal, where he was rescued and then arrested, according to police.

Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster told t he Arizona Republic that 20-year-old Quinn Jamieson was accused of stealing alcohol at the golf tournament midday Saturday and was chased inside the event by staff.

Hoster said Jamieson climbed a barbed-wire fence near the canal, jumped in and swam for about 10 minutes. He was unable to get out on his own but Scottsdale firefighters rescued him around noon.

Jamieson was arrested on suspicion of theft, trespassing, disorderly conduct, consuming alcohol as a minor and other related charges, Hoster said.

The spokesman did not have details about how much alcohol Jamieson was accused of stealing.

It was unclear Sunday if Jamieson had a lawyer. He did not have a listed phone number where someone could be reached to comment on his behalf.