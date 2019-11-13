Man accused of hurting woman who tripped on game console

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of attacking a woman who tripped over a videogame console's cables and knocked over a television in a hotel room.

The Carroll County Times reports 38-year-old Venson K. Saliard was arrested on charges including assault after officers responding to the Boston Inn in Westminster this month found Saliard with an injured hand near a parked car with a broken window. A woman inside the car had called 911.

The woman said Saliard pressed his fist into her throat in anger over the TV mishap, and then then followed her to the car and broke the window.

Saliard told officers that the woman entered his room and hit him with the television, and he broke the window when she ignored him.

