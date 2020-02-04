Man accused of filming coworkers in day care bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A cafeteria worker at a Florida child care center is facing a video voyeurism charge after his co-workers found a cellphone taped under the sink and facing the toilet in a bathroom.

St. Petersburg police arrested Julin Nichols, 30, on Monday. He had worked at the Lew Williams Center for Early Learning for a month.

Police didn't say whether any children were involved in the investigation, or how many people were recorded by the phone. An investigation is continuing.

Nichols was released on a surety bond early Tuesday. Jail records did not list a lawyer for him.