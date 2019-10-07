Man accused of exposing himself outside store arrested

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old Keizer man has been arrested for public indecency after police say he exposed himself to people outside a grocery store on several occasions.

KOIN-TV reports Lizandro Garcia-Guzman was arrested near a Keizer Safeway Wednesday.

Keizer police investigated after hearing from a witness. Police say Garcia-Guzman told them he also exposed himself to strangers at the same Safeway on Sept. 26 and Sept. 29.

Garcia-Guzman was booked into the Marion County Jail.

It wasn't known if he has a lawyer.