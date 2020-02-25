Man accused of choking woman, purposely causing crash

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was kicked out of a Milwaukee casino for being drunk tried to strangle his girlfriend as she drove on Interstate 94 and then purposely caused a crash.

Hector Slawson, 50, of Waukegan, was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated causing injury-first offense.

Public defender Joseph Corcoran did not immediately return a phone message left Tuesday by The Associated Press.

The complaint shows that Slawson and the woman had been at the Potawatomi Casino before an intoxicated Slawson was escorted out of the facility, the Kenosha News reported. Slawson allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and made threatening comments in the casino parking lot.

The woman told deputies that as she began driving south on I-94, Slawson shouted at her, pulled her hair, grabbed the steering wheel and then grabbed her by the throat. He then jerked the wheel, steering the car into the concrete wall, according to the complaint.

The extent of the woman's injuries is not known. Corcoran said in court that Slawson is being treated for possible fractures in his spine.