Louisiana man gets 21 years for roadside crash that killed 3

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Monday for the drunk driving deaths of three people who were trying to help a stranded motorist.

Todd Williams, 40, was sentenced on Monday, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. He had pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular homicide.

The accident happened late on June 16 on an elevated expressway in suburban New Orleans. The victims were three men who had gotten out of two cars to help a motorist. The motorist's car had struck a rail and come to a stop and was facing oncoming traffic due to a blown tire.

The Rev. Claude Luther Williams, Jr., 40, of Gretna stopped his car, authorities said. He and his friend Williams J. Leinart, 49, of Gretna got out to help. Another driver, Joseph Chopin, 66, of Marerro, also stopped to help.

Todd Williams' car hit the disabled vehicle, which hit another vehicle and the three victims, who were thrown from the elevated expressway and fell 30 feet, the district attorney's news release said.

Williams blood-alcohol content was .11 percent, above the .08-percent legal limit, the release said.