Los Angeles police seek suspect after 2 slain, 1 wounded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking for a young man suspected of shooting two family members and wounding a third.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area of the San Fernando Valley.

A man in his 50s and another in his 20s were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police Capt. Alfonso Mendoza says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.