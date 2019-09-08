Longtime Virginia Beach worker appointed acting city manager

FILE - In this June 1, 2019 file photo, Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen speaks at a news conference on a shooting at a municipal building, in Virginia Beach, Va. Hansen announced his resignation Wednesday, Aug. 28. Hansen helped lead the city's response to one of the worst mass shootings in Virginia history three months ago when a city employee killed 12 people at a municipal building. But family members of some of the victims have been critical of Hansen's response to the shooting, saying he has not been responsive to their requests for information or treated them well. less FILE - In this June 1, 2019 file photo, Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen speaks at a news conference on a shooting at a municipal building, in Virginia Beach, Va. Hansen announced his resignation ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Longtime Virginia Beach worker appointed acting city manager 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A longtime Virginia Beach employee will serve as the city's acting top executive, filling a post that became vacant due to a resignation last month.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the City Council appointed Tom Leahy acting city manager last week. The move comes after former city manager Dave Hansen resigned amid criticism for his response to a May mass shooting by a city employee.

Leahy previously served as director of public utilities and since 2016 has been deputy city manager.

He is a graduate of the University of Virginia who started working for the city in 1980. He has a master's of public administration from Old Dominion University.

According to the newspaper, Leahy will receive a 10 % bump from his roughly $195,000 salary. He'll serve until a new city manager is hired.

