Little Rock officers cleared in fatal shooting of man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Little Rock police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man in a west Little Rock restaurant parking lot.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley says in a letter Tuesday to Police Chief Keith Humphrey that the officers were justified in shooting 42-year-old Michael St. Clair on April 21. Jegley wrote that St. Clair had methamphetamine in his system when he fired several times at officers Chandler Taylor and Ryan Stubenrauch.

Police say the two officers shot St. Clair as St. Clair ran from them and turned to fire at them several times.

Police say the officers had responded to calls of a man with a gun in the area when they encountered St. Clair.

Jegley said the officers "acted reasonably in the circumstances they faced."