Lawmaker's husband pleads guilty to credit card fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The husband of a Rhode Island state representative has admitted to stealing credit cards through the mail.

Henry Fellela Jr., of Johnston, pleaded guilty Tuesday to credit card fraud and identity theft offenses in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut.

Prosecutors say Fellela stole credit cards from Connecticut residents and used them to make about $48,000 in fraudulent purchases at retail stores.

Fellela's crimes began following his release from federal prison in March 2018 after serving four years for similar charges. Prosecutors said in that case, Fellela made $83,000 in purchases with stolen credit cards.

Fellela is the husband of state Rep. Deborah Fellela, a Democrat from Johnston.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13. The fraud charge carries up to 20 years in prison and the identify theft charge carries a mandatory two-year prison term.