Las Vegas police say fatal complex shooting 'self-defense'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a suspect they were pursuing was fatally shot by an armed civilian in self-defense.

KSNV-TV reports the incident began Sunday around 6 p.m. when a police helicopter was monitoring a suspicious vehicle traveling at a high speed.

Authorities say the driver stopped the car in the area of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard and fled on foot.

The suspect ran to a car dealership and then into a residential condo complex, according to Lt. Ray Spencer.

That's when a man in the complex carrying a concealed firearm try to apprehend the suspect. Police say the suspect then pulled out a knife and approached the armed man.

Authorities say the armed bystander fired two shots and attempted first aid but the suspect was declared dead.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the civilian, who has a concealed carry permit.

Detectives say they believe the shooter acted in self-defense.

The incident will be submitted to the Clark County prosecutors for review.