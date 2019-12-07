https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/LA-men-sentenced-to-jail-in-4-million-luxury-car-14888607.php LA men sentenced to jail in $4 million luxury car scam Updated 7:57 pm EST, Friday, December 6, 2019 Most Popular 1 Hapgood faces lawsuit in death of Anguillan hotel worker 2 Goodwives’ Stop & Shop to celebrate grand reopening Friday 3 Darien overcomes Greenwich in Class LL football 4 Darien native runs race to bring awareness to father’s rare disease 5 Check out the latest homes bought and sold in Darien 6 Darien man arrested for trespassing early Thanksgiving morning 7 Police: Woman uses stolen credit cards for $12K shopping spree View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.