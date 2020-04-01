Kansas man allegedly threatened to give girl coronavirus

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas man was arrested and jailed after he allegedly told an 11-year-old girl that he was going to give her the coronavirus and then coughed in her face.

Chance Archie Seamans, 31, of Scott City, was arrested Tuesday night at a Dollar General store in Scott City. Police responded after receiving a report that a man had intentionally coughed in the girl's face and said he was going to give her the virus, Scott City Police Chief David Post said.

Seamans is being held in the Scott County jail on possible charges of terrorism and criminal threat.

No further details were released.