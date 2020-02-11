Kansas City man convicted in shooting that killed missionary

This undated photo provided by the Jackson County, Mo., Detention Center shows Curtrail Hudson. A jury on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, convicted Hudson of the April 2018, killing of Christian missionary Xindong Hao, from China, and wounding two others while high on PCP.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of killing a Christian missionary from China and wounding two others while high on PCP.

Jurors found Curtrail Hudson, 20, guilty Monday of second-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2018 shooting that killed 38-year-old Xindong Hao. Court records show that Hudson's previous guilty plea in the case was withdrawn.

Hao had arrived in the city with his wife and four young children shortly before the shooting to join fellow missionaries at the International House of Prayer, an evangelical group whose headquarters is near the scene of the shooting. He was walking in a neighborhood in the area when he encountered Hudson, then 18, who was randomly shooting at people. Two other people were wounded before Hudson was arrested.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from his attorney.

Hudson told police he believed Hao was an accomplice of another man he'd been arguing with moments before, according to court records. That man was taken by family to a hospital after suffering wounds in his neck and back.

Hudson then came upon Hao, who was speaking on the phone. Hudson told police he thought he heard Hao say, "He is right here." According to court records and witnesses, Hudson fired several times at Hao, then beat him with the butt of the shotgun.

A third man driving by in a truck saw Hudson shoot Hao, according to police. Hudson then fired at that man, who was grazed by a bullet.

Hudson faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced April 24, prosecutors said.