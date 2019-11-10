Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of man in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Police say a juvenile has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in in Stillwater.

Stillwater police say in a news release that officers responding to reports of an assault found the man inside a home. Police say the man was taken to a Stillwater hospital where he later died.

Police say the juvenile was arrested and the gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The name and age of the juvenile and the name of the victim have not been released.