Juvenile accused of sparking western Colorado brush fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A juvenile has been charged with arson after authorities say he sparked a brush fire by setting off an illegal firework in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reported Thursday that the July 4 fire burned about 9 acres (3.6 hectares) near Connected Lake State Park in Grand Junction.

The fire prompted evacuations of seven homes but no houses were damaged.

The juvenile has been charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor unlawful use, sale or possession of fireworks in addition to the misdemeanor arson charge.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky says the felony charge stems from the juvenile's attempt to remove the fireworks from the scene.

Authorities did not identify the juvenile.

