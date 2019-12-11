Judge tosses conviction, grants new trial in child rape case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man serving life in prison for raping a young girl has been granted a new trial because of prosecutorial misconduct.

A judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors violated Quentin Jones' rights at his 2016 trial by failing to disclose an agreement with a prison inmate who was a key witness against him.

Dwayne Jones, who was serving time for assault, terroristic threatening and aggravated menacing, had his prison sentence significantly reduced after he testified about a purported “jailhouse confession" by Quentin Jones.

Dwayne Jones testified, and prosecutors represented to the trial judge, that there was no agreement that his prison sentence would be reduced in exchange for his testimony. Attorneys for Quentin Jones were therefore unable to argue that the testimony of Dwayne Jones was biased.

But Judge Craig Karsnitz noted in Wednesday's ruling that prosecutors had at least a “tacit agreement” with Dwayne Jones that should have been disclosed to the defense. He noted that a prosecutor acknowledged at a hearing last month that Dwayne Jones received the “quo” for his “quid.”

“The prejudice is the presentation by the state of important corroborating testimony with no ability by the defense to show it was bought and paid for,” Karsnitz wrote.

Quentin Jones was arrested in 2015 and charged with raping an 8-year-old relative who police say had been sexually assaulted in the summer of 2014 at her house and in a recreational vehicle parked on the property.