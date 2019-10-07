Judge rejects class action in Detroit no-mattress lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has rejected class-action status in a lawsuit over the failure to provide mattresses to people arrested by Detroit police.

The no-mattress policy for people held overnight lasted four years until fall 2017. Federal Judge Marianne Battani says the practice was unconstitutional. But she won't make the lawsuit a class-action because the injuries, if any, could vary among the hundreds of people who were locked up for one or two nights.

Battani noted that some people without bedding reported pain and discomfort but didn't seek medical help.

Dr. Gary Stanton, an expert hired by the city of Detroit, said people "vary significantly" in how they tolerate discomfort from sleeping on a hard surface.

The judge is meeting with attorneys from both sides Wednesday.