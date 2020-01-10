Judge orders competency evaluation in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An 80-year-old man accused in a deadly shooting in the lobby of an apartment building for seniors in Vancouver will undergo a court-ordered competency evaluation.

KATU-TV reports a judge filed an order for a competency evaluation for Robert Breck on Wednesday.

Breck has pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Breck fired shots in the building’s lobby Oct. 1, killing 75-year-old Dean Tunstall and hurting two women. Two of the victims were Breck’s fellow residents at the Smith Tower Apartments and the third was his former caregiver, according to court documents.

Court records said Breck had an ongoing feud with Tunstall over a caretaker, and he allegedly told investigators “he couldn't take it anymore.”

A mental health expert will conduct the evaluation next week.