Judge convicts Washington state man of murder in 2013 case

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has found a Washington state man guilty of first-degree premeditated murder for the killing of a 20-year-old woman.

Q13-TV reported Tuesday that Anthony Garver was convicted Tuesday for killing Phillipa Evans-Lopez in 2013.

Prosecutors say then-26-year-old Garver tied the woman to a bed in her home and stabbed her multiple times.

Authorities say Garver was arrested weeks later while at a McDonald's in Snohomish County.

Prosecutors say a pocket knife found on Garver was believed to be the weapon used to kill Evans-Lopez and his DNA was found on the electrical cords used to bind her to the bed.

Authorities say his trial was delayed by questions about his mental health and then by his escape from a state hospital.

___

Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/