Ivanka Trump to meet sex trafficking survivors in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Ivanka Trump is expected to travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to tour facilities that help human trafficking survivors.

The president’s daughter and adviser will be accompanied by Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and other Trump administration officials at a safe house near downtown Atlanta. They'll hear from its operators, as well as from survivors who will tell their stories and share how they have benefited from the shelter, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The group will also visit Wellspring Living’s Women’s Academy, a nonprofit that helps survivors with recovery, where a roundtable discussion will be held.

Both President Donald Trump and the Kemp administration have listed fighting sex trafficking as a priority, the newspaper said. Ivanka Trump said she looks forward to visiting Atlanta to work with survivors and agencies “to end the evil scourge of modern slavery once and for all.”

Ivanka Trump’s last visit to Atlanta was in February, when she toured UPS facilities.