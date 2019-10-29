Iowa man deemed competent in vehicular homicide case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man who allegedly caused a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 has been declared competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Monday that legal proceedings can continue against 32-year-old Stephen Lucore, of Iowa City. Lucore is charged with first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle and four counts of willful injury. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Lucore intentionally drove his car the wrong way on the westbound lanes of I-80 west, of Tiffin.

He collided head-on with a car that had three passengers: 31-year-old David Sawyer, of Frisco, Texas; 64-year-old Robert Sawyer of Nocona, Texas; and 58-year-old Mercedes Quevas. A third vehicle driven by Michael F. Griffin of Memphis, Tennessee, then hit both cars.

Robert Sawyer died from injuries sustained in the crash.