Inn manager fined, accused of shoving couple

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An inn manager accused of shoving a couple she thought were Muslim after getting into a dispute over a refund will pay a fine under an agreement reached with the New Hampshire attorney general's office.

The agreement resolves allegations under the state Civil Rights Act that Priscilla Protasowicki (Prah'tah'SWICKI), whose family runs the Covered Bridge Riverview Lodge in Jackson, used force to remove the couple based upon her belief that they shouldn't be there because of their religion and perceived national origin.

Under the agreement, Protasowicki is permanently enjoined from having further contact with the couple and their families. She was fined $10,000; $7,500 will be suspended for a year on condition of compliance with the permanent injunction. The agreement said Protasowicki also will pay restitution to the couple; an amount wasn't specified.