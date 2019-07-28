Inmate in work-release program found dead in Nebraska hotel

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who was doing maintenance work at a Lincoln hotel through a prison work-release program has been found dead and another worker was found unresponsive.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services identified the inmate in a news release as 49-year-old Craig Haynes.

He was found dead Saturday in the basement of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the Haymarket area. Lincoln police say the other maintenance worker is expected to survive. Police are investigating what happened to the men.

Haynes had been an inmate at the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln, serving a 10- to 12-year sentence for convictions that included operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, third-degree sexual assault and making terroristic threats.

He had a tentative release date of November 2020.

