Indonesia arrests British man in Bali for drugs, porn

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they arrested an alleged British fugitive in Bali with pornography and drugs.

Immigration official Amran Aris said Tuesday that based on British media reports, the man, Terrence David Murrell, is wanted by police in the U.K.

Authorities cited a British media report that Murrell fled the U.K. to avoid a prison sentence for selling steroids.

Murrell was arrested in Bali on Sunday and had overstayed his Indonesian tourist visa by more than 150 days.

Wayan Artha Wiriawan, chief Bali police detective, said, "Regarding the alleged abuse of narcotics and pornography carried out by the suspect, the police will investigate it."

Indonesia has strict laws against narcotics and the production and distribution of pornography.