Independence police shoot, wound suspect at golf course

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Independence police shot and wounded an armed person Monday during a gun battle at the Rockwood golf course, according to a police statement.

Officers responded after receiving reports of a suicidal person near Clifford H. Nowlin Middle School, police said.

The person, armed with a rifle, jumped out of a vehicle and fled onto the nearby golf course, where “gunfire was exchanged,” police said.

The person was wounded but an age or condition were not released. The Kansas City Star reported.

No officers were injured.

Nowlin MIddle School and an elementary school were briefly locked down during the incident.