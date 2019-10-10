Illinois man charged in 2016 fire that killed son, ex-wife

BYRON, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son and ex-wife in a 2016 fire.

Duane Meyer of Byron was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop. He was indicted Tuesday by an Ogle County grand jury on murder, aggravated arson and concealment of a homicidal death for the house fire that killed his ex-wife, Maggie Rosko, and their 3-year-old son, Amos Meyer.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says Duane Meyer was in possession of a loaded gun when he was arrested and was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of $10 million bond.

Authorities say Rosko and her son died after their home was set afire in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2019. Meyer reported the fire, telling investigators he was at the home to pick up his son.

It wasn't immediately known if Meyer has legal representation.