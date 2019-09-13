Idaho man faces murder charges in officer-involved shooting

COEUR D'ALENE , Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man shot by police after a Fourth of July fireworks display has been arrested on murder and assault charges, officials said.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department arrested 18-year-old Tyler Rambo on Thursday following an investigation last month into the July shooting, the Coeur d'Alene Press reports .

A Kootenai County judge issued his arrest warrant Thursday, officials said. The warrant likely wasn't served until this week because Rambo was recovering in the hospital from having parts of his legs amputated due to injuries from the shooting.

Police responded to a report that Rambo had fired a gun at someone after a fireworks show, officials said. When they arrived, officers asked Rambo repeatedly to drop the handgun he carried, and when he refused they attempted to use a stun gun on him. That's when police reports said Rambo pointed the gun at police and shot once, before officers opened fire.

Charges are expected to be court-filed after Rambo's first court appearance Sept. 13.

Rambo and his attorney Rick Baughman, a former Kootenai County chief deputy prosecutor, will not get a chance to plead to the charges during the appearance, officials said.

Baughman could argue for a lower bail than the $250,000 amount listed in jail records.

The Coeur d'Alene resident had been in jail a day earlier after being arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, officials said.

Rambo and another man, Dyllan Vasseur, were arrested Wednesday for marijuana possession, paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs were being used, police said. Vasseur was also charged with DUI.

Rambo paid the $600 bail amount and was released the same day, authorities said.

Rambo has a history of petty crimes going back to when he was a juvenile. He was not out of the hospital long before Wednesday's traffic stop, officials said.

___

Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com