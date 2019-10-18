House speaker's campaign aide charged with money laundering

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general says a campaign aide to the House speaker has been indicted on a charge of money laundering.

Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha said Friday that Jeff Britt is charged with a felony count of money laundering and misdemeanor charge of making a prohibited campaign contribution.

Britt's attorney, Robert Corrente, didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

During Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's 2016 re-election campaign, a mailer said a Republican opponent, Shawna Lawton, endorsed Mattiello instead of her party's nominee.

The state Republican Party filed a complaint, alleging Lawton didn't properly disclose who funded it and claiming Lawton and Mattiello illegally coordinated through Britt, then a Mattiello campaign aide.

The elections board dismissed contempt proceedings against Britt last year but referred the case to the attorney general.